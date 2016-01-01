See All Psychologists in Longview, TX
Dr. Donald Winsted, PHD

Psychology
5 (3)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Donald Winsted, PHD is a Psychologist in Longview, TX. 

Dr. Winsted works at Winsted Psychological Services in Longview, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Winsted Psychological Service, PLLC
    414 N Green St, Longview, TX 75601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (903) 238-9050
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Donald Winsted, PHD

    Specialties
    • Psychology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1679623318
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Donald Winsted, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Winsted is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Winsted has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Winsted has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Winsted works at Winsted Psychological Services in Longview, TX. View the full address on Dr. Winsted’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Winsted. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Winsted.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Winsted, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Winsted appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

