Dr. Donald Winsted, PHD
Overview
Dr. Donald Winsted, PHD is a Psychologist in Longview, TX.
Dr. Winsted works at
Locations
Winsted Psychological Service, PLLC414 N Green St, Longview, TX 75601 Directions (903) 238-9050Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Cigna
- Medicaid
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Donald Winsted, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1679623318
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Winsted has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Winsted accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Winsted has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Winsted. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Winsted.
