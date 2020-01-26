See All Chiropractors in Powell, TN
Overview

Dr. Donald Wegener, DC is a Chiropractor in Powell, TN. They graduated from Logan College of Chiropractic.

Dr. Wegener works at Donald G. Wegener Dc PC in Powell, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Donald G. Wegener Dc PC
    7311 Clinton Hwy Ste A, Powell, TN 37849 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (865) 938-8700

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Ambetter
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Donald Wegener, DC

    Specialties
    • Chiropractic
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1669538229
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Logan College of Chiropractic
    Medical Education

