Dr. Donald Wegener, DC
Overview
Dr. Donald Wegener, DC is a Chiropractor in Powell, TN. They graduated from Logan College of Chiropractic.
Dr. Wegener works at
Locations
Donald G. Wegener Dc PC7311 Clinton Hwy Ste A, Powell, TN 37849 Directions (865) 938-8700
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
The Excellent care received by Dr. Wegener over the years, was exemplary, in the fullest range of Neurological, Chiropractic, Orthopedic and Muscular services. The added care of taking all that was told him, regarding each reason for visit, the Listening about the physical issue, was very Appreciated and certainly helped the Healing, when Dr. gave Nutrition suggestions & Exercises to follow-up with at home.
About Dr. Donald Wegener, DC
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1669538229
Education & Certifications
- Logan College of Chiropractic
Dr. Wegener has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wegener accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wegener has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Wegener. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wegener.
