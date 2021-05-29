Dr. Donald Watson, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Watson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Donald Watson, OD
Overview
Dr. Donald Watson, OD is an Optometrist in Savannah, GA. They specialize in Optometry, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from Southern College of Optometry.
Dr. Watson works at
Locations
-
1
MyEyeDr7203 Hodgson Memorial Dr Ste A, Savannah, GA 31406 Directions (912) 352-9356
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- POMCO Group
- Principal Life
- Simplifi
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Watson?
Dr. Watson and his team are wonderful! My husband is disabled and I could not find anyone else in Savannah to help. Dr. Watson did! They are kind, compassionate, generous and very responsive. Dr's like Dr. Watson and his team are few and far between
About Dr. Donald Watson, OD
- Optometry
- 46 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1649232166
Education & Certifications
- Keesler Usafmc
- Southern College of Optometry
- Georgia Southern University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Watson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Watson accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Watson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Watson works at
Dr. Watson speaks Spanish.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Watson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Watson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Watson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Watson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.