Dr. Donald Watson, OD is an Optometrist in Savannah, GA. They specialize in Optometry, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from Southern College of Optometry.



Dr. Watson works at MyEyeDr in Savannah, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.