Dr. Donald Spaulding, OD
Overview
Dr. Donald Spaulding, OD is an Optometrist in Upland, CA. They graduated from Southern California College of Optometry.
Dr. Spaulding works at
Locations
Donald H Spaulding Od944 W Foothill Blvd Ste A, Upland, CA 91786 Directions (909) 982-3040
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Humana
- Medical Eye Service
Ratings & Reviews
I have been going to Dr. Spaulding for over 25 years and highly recommend him. His calm attitude makes you relaxed and he takes his time with you to make sure everything is perfect.
About Dr. Donald Spaulding, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1467664151
Education & Certifications
- Southern California College of Optometry
- Michigan State University

