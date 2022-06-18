See All Optometrists / Eye Doctors in Sun City West, AZ
Optometry
4 (21)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience
Dr. Donald Siegel, OD is an Optometrist in Sun City West, AZ. They specialize in Optometry, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY / SCHOOL OF OPTOMETRY.

Dr. Siegel works at Sun City West Eye Care in Sun City West, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Sun City West Eye Care
    13540 W Camino del Sol Ste 17, Sun City West, AZ 85375 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (623) 544-3877

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Cataract
Contact Dermatitis
Diabetic Eye Disease
Cataract
Contact Dermatitis
Diabetic Eye Disease

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetic Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyeglasses Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Post-Operative Care Chevron Icon
Rigid Gas Permeable Contact Lens Treatment Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Golden Rule
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • Maricopa Health Plan
    • Medicare
    • MetLife
    • MultiPlan
    • Southwest Service Administrators, Inc.
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • University Physicians

    Jun 18, 2022
    My family and I have been seeing Dr. Siegel over the years, probably at least four years now. He is better than other optometrists I have seen. I was 45 years old and he found narrow angles glaucoma forming in both of my eyes. He has impressed me many times! He has been available for emergencies. He is excellent with my children who have ranged in age from about ten years old to almost twenty years old. He is a doctor that cares and he knows his stuff! I highly recommend him! I enjoy his office staff, too.
    Excellent Doctor! — Jun 18, 2022
    About Dr. Donald Siegel, OD

    Specialties
    • Optometry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1912006669
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Letterman Army Hosp
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY / SCHOOL OF OPTOMETRY
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • St. Mary's College, Moraga, Ca
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Donald Siegel, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Siegel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Siegel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Siegel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Siegel works at Sun City West Eye Care in Sun City West, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Siegel’s profile.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Siegel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Siegel.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Siegel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Siegel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

