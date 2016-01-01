Dr. Donald Schubert, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schubert is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Donald Schubert, PHD
Overview
Dr. Donald Schubert, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Anaheim, CA. They graduated from University of Colorado and is affiliated with West Anaheim Medical Center.
Dr. Schubert works at
Locations
Raymond Folmar M.d.3010 W Orange Ave Ste 109, Anaheim, CA 92804 Directions (714) 660-3710
Hospital Affiliations
- West Anaheim Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Donald Schubert, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1568482636
Education & Certifications
- VA Medical Center San Francisco
- University of Colorado
- University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
