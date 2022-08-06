Donald Rose has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Donald Rose, PSY
Overview
Donald Rose, PSY is a Neuropsychologist in Pompano Beach, FL.
Locations
Donald L. Rose Psyd and Associates PA550 SW 3rd St Ste 304, Pompano Beach, FL 33060 Directions (954) 941-4388
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
He doesn't waste time making you figure out the answers all on your own. He gives you a practical approach to make important decisions. His focus on neuropsychology is important for those with brain injuries, TBI's, strokes, cardiac arrests or needing short/long term rehab. He's been an asset helping me navigate some of those unexpected changes in my life, surgeries & the losses that come from major long-term illness. I'm impressed even with his colleagues in other fields. Someone's friends reveal a lot about them. I've been highly recommending him. Thank you.
About Donald Rose, PSY
- Neuropsychology
- English
- 1063461127
Frequently Asked Questions
Donald Rose accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Donald Rose has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
3 patients have reviewed Donald Rose. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Donald Rose.
