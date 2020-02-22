Donald Markle accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Donald Markle, MFT
Overview
Donald Markle, MFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Fremont, CA.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 38750 Paseo Padre Pkwy Ste A9, Fremont, CA 94536 Directions (510) 794-0772
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Donald Markle?
Dr Markle was my therapist since 2006 until 2018. He helped me through various struggles in life.... from death of a parent, child, loved one, couples counseling, and through almost every aspect of my life. He has helped me identify the struggles as a first time parent, the stresses of job loss, demographic changes, loss of oneself and he has been nothing but encouraging. He has helped me become a better person. Sadly I loved to a different country and will miss him greatly. He is a very wonderful and professional therapist and I will never forget how he helped me through the various stages and struggles of my life.
About Donald Markle, MFT
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1063598340
Frequently Asked Questions
Donald Markle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Donald Markle has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Donald Markle.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Donald Markle, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Donald Markle appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.