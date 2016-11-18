Dr. Donald Leckey, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Leckey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Donald Leckey, OD
Overview
Dr. Donald Leckey, OD is an Optometrist in Johnstown, PA.
Dr. Leckey works at
Locations
Ophthalmic Associates2750 William Penn Ave, Johnstown, PA 15909 Directions (814) 322-1551
Ophthalmic Associates120 MAIN ST, Johnstown, PA 15901 Directions (814) 536-5343
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Very professional, kind, thorough views you as a complete person, very concerned. His staff is excellent.
About Dr. Donald Leckey, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1871532499
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Leckey has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Leckey accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Leckey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Leckey works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Leckey. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Leckey.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Leckey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Leckey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.