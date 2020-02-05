Donald Kagan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Donald Kagan, PA
Overview
Donald Kagan, PA is a Physician Assistant in North Haven, CT.
Locations
- 1 2 Broadway Ste 2, North Haven, CT 06473 Directions (203) 234-6500
2
Wallingford Office821 N Main Street Ext Ste 210, Wallingford, CT 06492 Directions (203) 672-2800
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
Ratings & Reviews
Don is worth being I'll, just to go see him. He's personable, thorough, and keeps up with all the new changes in medicine. He has saved my life twice, no lie. He diagnosed my cancer early on, and I was able to have surgery and a full recovery without it spreading. He also insisted I go go right to the E.R. another time, and because I'm a capa-dura, was procrastinating. He insisted, I went, and next thing I knew, I was waking up without my appendix. Not only was it less than a day from bursting, it was fused to my colon. Thanks God for Donald, he's as good if not better than most doctors. As for the negative review, I'm sorry you probably caught him on a bad day. He's nothing like the person you are describing.
About Donald Kagan, PA
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1164418257
Frequently Asked Questions
Donald Kagan accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Donald Kagan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
