Donald Kagan, PA

Physician Assistant (PA)
4 (18)
Call for new patient details
Overview

Donald Kagan, PA is a Physician Assistant in North Haven, CT. 

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    2 Broadway Ste 2, North Haven, CT 06473 (203) 234-6500
    Wallingford Office
    Wallingford Office
821 N Main Street Ext Ste 210, Wallingford, CT 06492 (203) 672-2800
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care

    Ratings & Reviews
    Feb 05, 2020
    John Avellani — Feb 05, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Donald Kagan, PA

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1164418257
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Donald Kagan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Donald Kagan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    18 patients have reviewed Donald Kagan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Donald Kagan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Donald Kagan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Donald Kagan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

