Dr. Hays has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Donald Hays, PHD
Dr. Donald Hays, PHD is a Counselor in Dallas, TX.
Bent Tree Psychiatric Assoc.16800 Dallas Pkwy Ste 150, Dallas, TX 75248 Directions (972) 733-7242
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
I have been seeing Dr Hays for about 2+ years now and I can say he has helped me so much. I struggle with anxiety after some health concerns and a major move and he has been a lifesaver. He has helped me so much with processing my anxiety and finding ways to adjust and cope. For someone like me, his approach works very well. He is very action-oriented and logical in our sessions, which is exactly what works for me. His background in family and marriage therapy has also improved my relationships tremendously. I leave sessions with a more informed perspective on how to navigate relationships and I can honestly say my relationships have only improved as a result. I could not have gotten to where I am right now emotionally if not for Dr. Hays.
- Counseling
- English
- 1093873051
Dr. Hays accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hays has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Hays. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hays.
