Donald Harvey has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Donald Harvey, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Donald Harvey, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Houston, TX.
Donald Harvey works at
Legacy Community Health1415 California St, Houston, TX 77006 Directions (832) 548-5000Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pmSaturday9:00am - 3:00pm
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- MultiPlan
Mr. Harvey was very informative on my meds. He also made me feel very comfortable in an awkward environment.
About Donald Harvey, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1770502114
Donald Harvey accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Donald Harvey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Donald Harvey. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Donald Harvey.
