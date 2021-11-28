Donald Hall, MFT is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Donald Hall is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Donald Hall, MFT
Overview
Donald Hall, MFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Murrieta, CA.
Donald Hall works at
Locations
Murrieta Counseling, Inc.41700 Ivy St Ste B, Murrieta, CA 92562 Directions (951) 326-4223
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Magellan Health Services
- MultiPlan
- Triwest
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
4 years later, I still look at Don as truly gifted. Caring and giving, balanced in Christian beliefs . Unbiased balanced with throughout advice. Although not all things are meant to be, or can be “fixed” Don is a thought out “life adviser” teaching How better ones self, learn, understand and heal. Thank you Richard G.
About Donald Hall, MFT
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Donald Hall has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Donald Hall accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Donald Hall has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

9 patients have reviewed Donald Hall. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Donald Hall.
