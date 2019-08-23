Dr. Donald Frazee, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Frazee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Donald Frazee, DC
Overview
Dr. Donald Frazee, DC is a Chiropractor in Apple Valley, CA.
Dr. Frazee works at
Locations
Frazee Chiropractic17995 US Highway 18 Ste 3, Apple Valley, CA 92307 Directions (760) 961-2225
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
After turning 65 my old chiropractic office charged me cash stating I was no longer "In Network" -- I am not happy about paying cash but, it led me to Dr. Frazee and for that I am pleased. He made short work of correcting my issues, and I have improved drastically. Very efficient and courteous staff as well.
About Dr. Donald Frazee, DC
- Chiropractic
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Frazee has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Frazee accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Frazee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Frazee. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Frazee.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Frazee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Frazee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.