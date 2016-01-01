Dr. Donald Brookshire, PSY.D is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brookshire is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Overview
Dr. Donald Brookshire, PSY.D is a Clinical Psychologist in Chattanooga, TN. They graduated from Spalding University.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 325 Market St Ste 305B, Chattanooga, TN 37402 Directions (423) 778-9455
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
About Dr. Donald Brookshire, PSY.D
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1255469151
Education & Certifications
- Harvard Medical School
- Spalding University
Frequently Asked Questions
