Dr. Bowling has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Donald Bowling, PHD
Overview
Dr. Donald Bowling, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Roswell, GA.
Dr. Bowling works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
MIchael Pitts, Psy.D., PC11285 Elkins Rd Ste D3, Roswell, GA 30076 Directions (404) 231-5437
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bowling?
About Dr. Donald Bowling, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1508879057
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bowling accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bowling has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bowling works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Bowling. The overall rating for this provider is 1.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bowling.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bowling, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bowling appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.