Dr. Don Miller, PHD
Overview
Dr. Don Miller, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Chula Vista, CA.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 815 Third Ave Ste 307, Chula Vista, CA 91911 Directions (619) 422-2458
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I was a patient of Dr. Miller for several years in the 1980s after leaving the US Military (5 yrs overseas) with readjustment difficulties. He helped me get back on track... I'll always be grateful.
About Dr. Don Miller, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1124068010
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Miller has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Miller accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Miller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Miller. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Miller.
