Dr. Don Jackson II, OD

Optometry
3 (2)
Overview

Dr. Don Jackson II, OD is an Optometrist in Texarkana, TX. 

Dr. Jackson II works at Hogan Vision Centers P C in Texarkana, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Hogan Vision Centers P C
    4000 New Boston Rd, Texarkana, TX 75501 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (903) 832-0783

Ratings & Reviews
3.0
Average provider rating
Based on 2 ratings
Patient Ratings (2)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
About Dr. Don Jackson II, OD

Specialties
  • Optometry
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1952653552
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Jackson II has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Jackson II has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Jackson II works at Hogan Vision Centers P C in Texarkana, TX. View the full address on Dr. Jackson II’s profile.

2 patients have reviewed Dr. Jackson II. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jackson II.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jackson II, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jackson II appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

