Don Hashimoto has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Don Hashimoto, PSY
Overview
Don Hashimoto, PSY is a Clinical Psychologist in Hilo, HI.
Don Hashimoto works at
Locations
Ohana Counseling Services56 Waianuenue Ave Ste 201, Hilo, HI 96720 Directions (808) 935-9016
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Hashimoto is great. I have had unprecedented results with him for treating both my depression/anxiety and he has also helped me lose over 20 pounds. Never felt that he was rude or short. He has a good sense of humor when appropriate and has been nothing but accommodating. Highly recommended, in fact I recommend him to lots of friends and clients.
About Don Hashimoto, PSY
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1649224841
Frequently Asked Questions
Don Hashimoto accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Don Hashimoto has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Don Hashimoto. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Don Hashimoto.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Don Hashimoto, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Don Hashimoto appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.