Dr. Benavidez has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dominique Benavidez, PHD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Dominique Benavidez, PHD is a Psychologist in Torrance, CA.
Dr. Benavidez works at
Euna Chung M.d. P.c.25550 Hawthorne Blvd Ste 210, Torrance, CA 90505 Directions (310) 373-0800
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I have seen many psychiatrists, psychologists and therapists over the last 15 years for treatment of my anxiety and depression and Dr. Benazidez is the best of the best. She has helped me work through my anxiety and gain the courage and insight to make some major changes to better my life. I cannot recommend her enough I am so glad I was referred to her by a friend.
- Psychology
- English
- 1740309525
Dr. Benavidez accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Benavidez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Benavidez. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Benavidez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Benavidez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Benavidez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.