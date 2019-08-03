See All Nurse Practitioners in Pembroke Pines, FL
Dominique Alsafeer, ARNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (1)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dominique Alsafeer, ARNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Pembroke Pines, FL. 

Dominique Alsafeer works at Compass Health Systems, PA in Pembroke Pines, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Compass Health Systems
    1601 N Palm Ave Ste 211, Pembroke Pines, FL 33026 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 447-0010
Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Ambetter
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dominique Alsafeer, ARNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1942298468
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dominique Alsafeer, ARNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dominique Alsafeer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dominique Alsafeer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dominique Alsafeer works at Compass Health Systems, PA in Pembroke Pines, FL. View the full address on Dominique Alsafeer’s profile.

    Dominique Alsafeer has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dominique Alsafeer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dominique Alsafeer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dominique Alsafeer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

