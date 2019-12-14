Dr. Dominick Senzamici, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Senzamici is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dominick Senzamici, DC
Overview
Dr. Dominick Senzamici, DC is a Chiropractor in Bronx, NY.
Locations
Senzamici Chiropractic Care2949 Middletown Rd, Bronx, NY 10461 Directions (718) 829-3000
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr senzamici is the best been coming to him for 20 years I walk in crippled and walk out feeling no pain . I now suffer with sciatica and he does wonders. I totally recommend him if u have any neck ,back , joint pain definitely call him to get relief!
About Dr. Dominick Senzamici, DC
- Chiropractic
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Senzamici has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Senzamici accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Senzamici has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Senzamici. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Senzamici.
