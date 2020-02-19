Dr. Lascola has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dominic Lascola, DC
Overview
Dr. Dominic Lascola, DC is a Chiropractor in Evergreen Park, IL.
Dr. Lascola works at
Locations
-
1
Underwear House Inc.3613 W 95th St, Evergreen Park, IL 60805 Directions (708) 422-9600
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lascola?
Dr Dom is the best.He treated my shoulder and back problems with outstanding results.Highly Recommended.
About Dr. Dominic Lascola, DC
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1720011760
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lascola accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lascola has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Lascola. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lascola.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lascola, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lascola appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.