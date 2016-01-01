See All Neuropsychologists in Syracuse, NY
Dr. Dominic Carone Jr, PHD

Neuropsychology
Overview

Dr. Dominic Carone Jr, PHD is a Neuropsychologist in Syracuse, NY. 

Dr. Carone Jr works at Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Upstate Medical University
    750 E Adams St, Syracuse, NY 13210 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (315) 464-1908
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Upstate University Hospital

About Dr. Dominic Carone Jr, PHD

Specialties
  • Neuropsychology
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1902997588
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Carone Jr works at Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse, NY. View the full address on Dr. Carone Jr’s profile.

