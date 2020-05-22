Dr. Rizzuto has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Domenick Rizzuto, DC
Overview
Dr. Domenick Rizzuto, DC is a Chiropractor in Albany, NY.
Dr. Rizzuto works at
Locations
Domenick J Rizzuto Dc1441 Western Ave, Albany, NY 12203 Directions (518) 482-7164
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I went to see Dr Rizzuto with acute pain in my head and neck area. After 1 visit, 70% of my pain was gone and after the second visit, I was almost entirely recovered. While he said I can call at any time for future visits, he doesn't recommend additional services that aren't necessary. In fact he gave me stretches that might prevent future visits. Couldn't be happier!
About Dr. Domenick Rizzuto, DC
- Chiropractic
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rizzuto accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rizzuto has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Rizzuto. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rizzuto.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rizzuto, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rizzuto appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.