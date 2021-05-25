Dr. Kraft has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dolores Kraft, PHD
Dr. Dolores Kraft, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Addison, TX.
Trish Borman Phd Pllc14679 Midway Rd Ste 224, Addison, TX 75001 Directions (469) 385-7888
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I see Dr Kraft regularly. She provides sound counsel to her patients and is kind and welcoming.
About Dr. Dolores Kraft, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1568524346
Dr. Kraft accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kraft has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kraft, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kraft appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.