Dolores Joseph, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dolores Joseph is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dolores Joseph, NP
Overview
Dolores Joseph, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in New York, NY.
Dolores Joseph works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
ColumbiaDoctors - Columbus Circle5 Columbus Cir, New York, NY 10019 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dolores Joseph?
About Dolores Joseph, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1700408721
Frequently Asked Questions
Dolores Joseph has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dolores Joseph works at
Dolores Joseph has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dolores Joseph.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dolores Joseph, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dolores Joseph appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.