Dolores Grohmann, LMFT
Overview
Dolores Grohmann, LMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Lutz, FL.
Locations
Julie J. McKean, LMHC, NCC4929 Van Dyke Rd, Lutz, FL 33558 Directions (813) 924-3491
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- AvMed
- Cenpatico Behavioral Health
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
Ratings & Reviews
She is very nice and sweet and explains everything very clear. I would recommend her to my friends and family
About Dolores Grohmann, LMFT
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- University of South Florida
