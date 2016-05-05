See All Family And Marriage Counselors in Lutz, FL
Dolores Grohmann, LMFT Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dolores Grohmann, LMFT

Marriage & Family Therapy
5 (2)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dolores Grohmann, LMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Lutz, FL. 

Dolores Grohmann works at Julie J. McKean, LMHC, NCC in Lutz, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Julie J. McKean, LMHC, NCC
    4929 Van Dyke Rd, Lutz, FL 33558 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 924-3491

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
ADHD and-or ADD
Adolescent Counseling
Adolescent Depression
ADHD and-or ADD
Adolescent Counseling
Adolescent Depression

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adolescent Counseling Chevron Icon
Adolescent Depression Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Behavioral Disorders Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Grief
Marriage Break-Up Chevron Icon
Panic Attack Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stress
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • AvMed
    • Cenpatico Behavioral Health
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dolores Grohmann?

    May 05, 2016
    She is very nice and sweet and explains everything very clear. I would recommend her to my friends and family
    Tampa, FL — May 05, 2016
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dolores Grohmann, LMFT
    How would you rate your experience with Dolores Grohmann, LMFT?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dolores Grohmann to family and friends

    Dolores Grohmann's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dolores Grohmann

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dolores Grohmann, LMFT.

    About Dolores Grohmann, LMFT

    Specialties
    • Marriage & Family Therapy
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1144378555
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • University of South Florida
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dolores Grohmann, LMFT is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dolores Grohmann is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dolores Grohmann has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dolores Grohmann has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dolores Grohmann works at Julie J. McKean, LMHC, NCC in Lutz, FL. View the full address on Dolores Grohmann’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Dolores Grohmann. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dolores Grohmann.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dolores Grohmann, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dolores Grohmann appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dolores Grohmann, LMFT?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.