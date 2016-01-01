Dolores Castellano has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dolores Castellano, LPC
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dolores Castellano, LPC is a Counselor in Mcallen, TX.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 612 W Nolana Ave Ste 420, Mcallen, TX 78504 Directions (956) 560-3310
Ratings & Reviews
About Dolores Castellano, LPC
- Counseling
- English, Spanish
- 1437364775
Frequently Asked Questions
Dolores Castellano speaks Spanish.
