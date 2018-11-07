See All Nurse Practitioners in Clearwater, FL
Dmytro Sava, ARNP Icon-share Share Profile

Dmytro Sava, ARNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
2.5 (7)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dmytro Sava, ARNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Clearwater, FL. 

Dmytro Sava works at Community Health Centers in Clearwater, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Nurse Practitioners
Compare with other nearby providers
Melisa Hodges, NP
Melisa Hodges, NP
0 (0)
View Profile
Dr. Kimlien Nguyen, DNP
Dr. Kimlien Nguyen, DNP
8 (11)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Community Health Centers At Clerwater
    707 Druid Rd E, Clearwater, FL 33756 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (727) 824-8181
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Ambetter
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dmytro Sava?

    Nov 07, 2018
    Excellent and kind, professional and relax.
    Joseph Moreno in Clearwater , FL — Nov 07, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dmytro Sava, ARNP
    How would you rate your experience with Dmytro Sava, ARNP?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dmytro Sava to family and friends

    Dmytro Sava's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dmytro Sava

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dmytro Sava, ARNP.

    About Dmytro Sava, ARNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1033585724
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dmytro Sava, ARNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dmytro Sava is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dmytro Sava has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dmytro Sava has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dmytro Sava works at Community Health Centers in Clearwater, FL. View the full address on Dmytro Sava’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Dmytro Sava. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dmytro Sava.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dmytro Sava, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dmytro Sava appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dmytro Sava, ARNP?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.