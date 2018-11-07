Dmytro Sava, ARNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dmytro Sava is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dmytro Sava, ARNP
Offers telehealth
Dmytro Sava, ARNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Clearwater, FL.
Dmytro Sava works at
Community Health Centers At Clerwater707 Druid Rd E, Clearwater, FL 33756 Directions (727) 824-8181
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Excellent and kind, professional and relax.
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1033585724
Dmytro Sava has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dmytro Sava accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dmytro Sava has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dmytro Sava works at
7 patients have reviewed Dmytro Sava. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dmytro Sava.
