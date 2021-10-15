See All Clinical Psychologists in Warwick, RI
Dr. Dmitry Meyerson, PHD

Clinical Psychology
3.5 (8)
Accepting new patients
9 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Dmitry Meyerson, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Warwick, RI. They specialize in Clinical Psychology, has 9 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Massachusetts/ Amherst.

Dr. Meyerson works at Dmitry Meyerson, Ph.D. in Warwick, RI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dmitry Meyerson, Ph.D.
    177 Airport Rd, Warwick, RI 02889 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (401) 329-2210
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD Testing
Adult Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD)
Anxiety
ADHD Testing
Adult Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD)
Anxiety

Treatment frequency



ADHD Testing Chevron Icon
Adult Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Autism Spectrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Memory Disorders Chevron Icon
Memory Loss Chevron Icon
Neuropsychological Testing Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychological Counseling Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychological Testing Chevron Icon
PTSD Treatment Chevron Icon
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Dmitry Meyerson, PHD

    • Clinical Psychology
    • 9 years of experience
    • English, Russian
    • 1972033827
    Education & Certifications

    • Tewksbury State Hospital
    • University Of Massachusetts/ Amherst
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Dmitry Meyerson, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Meyerson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Meyerson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Meyerson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Meyerson works at Dmitry Meyerson, Ph.D. in Warwick, RI. View the full address on Dr. Meyerson’s profile.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Meyerson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Meyerson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Meyerson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Meyerson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

