Dr. Dmitry Meyerson, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Warwick, RI. They specialize in Clinical Psychology, has 9 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Massachusetts/ Amherst.



Dr. Meyerson works at Dmitry Meyerson, Ph.D. in Warwick, RI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.