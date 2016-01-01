See All Nurse Practitioners in Bellingham, WA
Djuna Harper, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (5)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience
Overview

Djuna Harper, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Bellingham, WA. They specialize in Nursing (Nurse Practitioner), has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Perelman School of Medicine University of Pennsylvania.

Djuna Harper works at Djuna W. Harper in Bellingham, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Djuna W. Harper, ARNP
    1101 Harris Ave Ste 27, Bellingham, WA 98225 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (360) 714-9574

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder
Counseling Services
Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder
Counseling Services

Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Midlife Changes Chevron Icon
Mood Changes Chevron Icon
Phase of Life Problem Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Djuna Harper, NP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 40 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1316033855
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Philadelphia Child Guidance Clinic
    Medical Education
    • Perelman School of Medicine University of Pennsylvania
    Undergraduate School
    • New York University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Djuna Harper, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Djuna Harper is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Djuna Harper has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Djuna Harper has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Djuna Harper works at Djuna W. Harper in Bellingham, WA. View the full address on Djuna Harper’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Djuna Harper. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Djuna Harper.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Djuna Harper, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Djuna Harper appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

