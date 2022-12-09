Dixie Allen, LPC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dixie Allen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dixie Allen, LPC
Overview
Dixie Allen, LPC is a Counselor in Riverdale, UT.
Dixie Allen works at
Locations
-
1
Dixie Allen LPC/CMHC5105 S 1500 W, Riverdale, UT 84405 Directions (801) 621-4000
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Altius Health Plans
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dixie Allen?
Dixie has a way of making people feel comfortable and accepted. She is very supportive. A great listener. She allows her patients to move at their own pace with gentle guidance. She gives great feedback. I love her. One of the best therapists I have ever had.
About Dixie Allen, LPC
- Counseling
- English, Spanish
- 1013119726
Frequently Asked Questions
Dixie Allen has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dixie Allen accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dixie Allen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dixie Allen works at
Dixie Allen speaks Spanish.
9 patients have reviewed Dixie Allen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dixie Allen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dixie Allen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dixie Allen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.