Dr. Dionne Orr, OD

Optometry
Overview

Dr. Dionne Orr, OD is an Optometrist in The Villages, FL. 

Dr. Orr works at Dr. Dionne Camille Orr Associates P.A in The Villages, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Walmart Pharmacy 10-4262
    4085 Wedgewood Ln, The Villages, FL 32162 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (352) 259-3575

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.2
Average provider rating
Based on 10 ratings
Patient Ratings (10)
5 Star
(8)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)
Feb 08, 2022
A kind and caring eye doctor, much love and respect, thank you :-)
jahson777 — Feb 08, 2022
About Dr. Dionne Orr, OD

Specialties
  • Optometry
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1578637559
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Dionne Orr, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Orr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Orr has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Orr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Orr works at Dr. Dionne Camille Orr Associates P.A in The Villages, FL. View the full address on Dr. Orr’s profile.

10 patients have reviewed Dr. Orr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Orr.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Orr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Orr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

