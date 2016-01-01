See All Social Workers in West Palm Beach, FL
Overview

Dion Matriscino, LCSW is a Social Worker in West Palm Beach, FL. 

Dion Matriscino works at Merey Daisy MD Ph.D. FAAFP PA in West Palm Beach, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Merey Daisy MD Ph D FAAFP PA
    200 Butler St, West Palm Beach, FL 33407 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 223-1468

About Dion Matriscino, LCSW

Specialties
  • Social Work
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1033414545
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dion Matriscino, LCSW is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dion Matriscino is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dion Matriscino has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dion Matriscino works at Merey Daisy MD Ph.D. FAAFP PA in West Palm Beach, FL. View the full address on Dion Matriscino’s profile.

Dion Matriscino has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dion Matriscino.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dion Matriscino, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dion Matriscino appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.