Dinora Flores, APN
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dinora Flores, APN is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Berwyn, IL. They graduated from Saint Xavier University School of Nursing.
Dinora Flores works at
Locations
Oak Street Health Berwyn7000 Cermak Rd, Berwyn, IL 60402 Directions (708) 734-5761
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Medicaid
- Medicare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dinora Flores, APN
- Internal Medicine
- English
- Female
- 1073024501
Education & Certifications
- Saint Xavier University School of Nursing
Frequently Asked Questions
Dinora Flores has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dinora Flores accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
