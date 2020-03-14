Dinah Irani, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dinah Irani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dinah Irani, PA-C
Overview
Dinah Irani, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Los Angeles, CA.
Dinah Irani works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Matrix Clinical Research1919 W 7th St Fl 2, Los Angeles, CA 90057 Directions (213) 413-2222
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dinah Irani?
I saw Dinah for my migraine earlier this week and I could not be happier with her bedside manner. I had been having a chronic migraine for about 4-5 days and was getting no relief. I came to her at 7:00 in the morning and when I spoke to her she was actually listening. She took the time to go over my symptoms, a treatment plan, and honestly just truly cared about my well being. I have since made their office my PCP in hopes I can see Dinah again for my annual care ( not another migraine gd willing). Thank you Dinah!
About Dinah Irani, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1538479282
Frequently Asked Questions
Dinah Irani has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dinah Irani accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dinah Irani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dinah Irani works at
2 patients have reviewed Dinah Irani. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dinah Irani.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dinah Irani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dinah Irani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.