See All Physicians Assistants in Los Angeles, CA
Dinah Irani, PA-C Icon-share Share Profile

Dinah Irani, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
5 (2)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dinah Irani, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Los Angeles, CA. 

Dinah Irani works at Angeles Community Health Center in Los Angeles, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Matrix Clinical Research
    1919 W 7th St Fl 2, Los Angeles, CA 90057 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (213) 413-2222
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dinah Irani?

    Mar 14, 2020
    I saw Dinah for my migraine earlier this week and I could not be happier with her bedside manner. I had been having a chronic migraine for about 4-5 days and was getting no relief. I came to her at 7:00 in the morning and when I spoke to her she was actually listening. She took the time to go over my symptoms, a treatment plan, and honestly just truly cared about my well being. I have since made their office my PCP in hopes I can see Dinah again for my annual care ( not another migraine gd willing). Thank you Dinah!
    lauren — Mar 14, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dinah Irani, PA-C
    How would you rate your experience with Dinah Irani, PA-C?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dinah Irani to family and friends

    Dinah Irani's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dinah Irani

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dinah Irani, PA-C.

    About Dinah Irani, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1538479282
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dinah Irani, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dinah Irani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dinah Irani has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dinah Irani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dinah Irani works at Angeles Community Health Center in Los Angeles, CA. View the full address on Dinah Irani’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Dinah Irani. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dinah Irani.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dinah Irani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dinah Irani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dinah Irani, PA-C?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.