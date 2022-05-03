Dina Medeiros has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dina Medeiros, PA
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dina Medeiros, PA is a Family Medicine Specialist in Citrus Heights, CA.
Dina Medeiros works at
Locations
Mercy Medical Group - Fair Oaks8001 Madison Ave, Citrus Heights, CA 95610 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dina Medeiros?
A sharp, effective professional, very thorough. I’ve never left an appointment with questions about why I came in or what the next steps were. Dina is creative , knowledgeable and trustworthy . You are in good hands in her care.
About Dina Medeiros, PA
- Family Medicine
- English
- Female
NPI: 1649476011
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Hospital Of Folsom
- Mercy General Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dina Medeiros using Healthline FindCare.
Dina Medeiros has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dina Medeiros. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dina Medeiros.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dina Medeiros, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dina Medeiros appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.