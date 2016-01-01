Dr. Dina Kassler, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kassler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dina Kassler, PHD
Overview
Dr. Dina Kassler, PHD is a Psychologist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Psychology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from University of Memphis.
Dr. Kassler works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Austin Office9015 Mountain Ridge Dr, Austin, TX 78759 Directions (512) 201-4006
-
2
Cedar Park Office3000 Polar Ln Bldg 1, Cedar Park, TX 78613 Directions (512) 201-4006Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- FirstCare Health Plans
- Humana
- Magellan Health Services
- Scott & White Health Plan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Value Options
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kassler?
About Dr. Dina Kassler, PHD
- Psychology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1689745572
Education & Certifications
- Veterans Affairs Medical Center
- University of Memphis
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kassler accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kassler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kassler works at
Dr. Kassler has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kassler.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kassler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kassler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.