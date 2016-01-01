See All Family And Marriage Counselors in Folsom, CA
Dina Blake, LMFT

Marriage & Family Therapy
3.5 (10)
Call for new patient details
Overview

Dina Blake, LMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Folsom, CA. 

Dina Blake works at Katherine M. Kilgore Phd Inc. in Folsom, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Katherine M. Kilgore Phd Inc.
    13405 Folsom Blvd Ste 220, Folsom, CA 95630 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (916) 985-3737
    Monday
    10:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    About Dina Blake, LMFT

    Specialties
    • Marriage & Family Therapy
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1841418761
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dina Blake has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dina Blake has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dina Blake works at Katherine M. Kilgore Phd Inc. in Folsom, CA. View the full address on Dina Blake’s profile.

    10 patients have reviewed Dina Blake. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dina Blake.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dina Blake, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dina Blake appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

