Dr. Rana has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dimpal Rana, DNP
Overview
Dr. Dimpal Rana, DNP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Clifton, NJ.
Dr. Rana works at
Locations
Gamil Makar MD1700 State Rt 3, Clifton, NJ 07013 Directions (862) 249-4901
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent care! Attentive, compassionate, and knowledgeable. I would recommend to anyonw seeking a new primary care provider.
About Dr. Dimpal Rana, DNP
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1609466432
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rana has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

3 patients have reviewed Dr. Rana. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rana.
