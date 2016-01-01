Dimitry Melekhin, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dimitry Melekhin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dimitry Melekhin, PA
Overview
Dimitry Melekhin, PA is a Physician Assistant in Augusta, GA.
Dimitry Melekhin works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Georgia Regent University1120 15th St # BBR-5513, Augusta, GA 30912 Directions (706) 721-4951
Hospital Affiliations
- Augusta University Medical Center
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dimitry Melekhin?
About Dimitry Melekhin, PA
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1801164900
Frequently Asked Questions
Dimitry Melekhin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dimitry Melekhin accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dimitry Melekhin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dimitry Melekhin works at
7 patients have reviewed Dimitry Melekhin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dimitry Melekhin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dimitry Melekhin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dimitry Melekhin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.