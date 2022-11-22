See All Nurse Practitioners in Worcester, MA
Dilys Poku-Mensah, NP Icon-share Share Profile

Dilys Poku-Mensah, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (3)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dilys Poku-Mensah, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Worcester, MA. 

Dilys Poku-Mensah works at Worcester Botox in Worcester, MA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Edward M Kennedy Community Health Center
    19 Tacoma St, Worcester, MA 01605 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (508) 853-1805
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Tufts Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dilys Poku-Mensah?

    Nov 22, 2022
    Easy and respectful. She gave me all I needed and more.
    Rita — Nov 22, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dilys Poku-Mensah, NP
    How would you rate your experience with Dilys Poku-Mensah, NP?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dilys Poku-Mensah to family and friends

    Dilys Poku-Mensah's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dilys Poku-Mensah

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dilys Poku-Mensah, NP.

    About Dilys Poku-Mensah, NP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1255569232
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dilys Poku-Mensah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dilys Poku-Mensah works at Worcester Botox in Worcester, MA. View the full address on Dilys Poku-Mensah’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Dilys Poku-Mensah. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dilys Poku-Mensah.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dilys Poku-Mensah, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dilys Poku-Mensah appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dilys Poku-Mensah, NP?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.