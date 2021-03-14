Dr. Dick Chlebina, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chlebina is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dick Chlebina, OD
Overview
Dr. Dick Chlebina, OD is an Optometrist in Bradenton, FL.
Dr. Chlebina works at
Locations
-
1
2020 Family Vision Care2020 Manatee Ave W, Bradenton, FL 34205 Directions (941) 747-1831Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday10:00am - 7:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I went to Dr. Chlibina for years before moving from FL. He is very thorough, compassionate & has a genuine concern about his patients well being. Once when I had a problem with one eye, he prescribed an eye drop & told me to call him after hours if the problem persisted. Who does that??? I could not ask for a better eye doctor! I've not found one yet in my new city. He gets 1000 stars!
About Dr. Dick Chlebina, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1336139872
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chlebina has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chlebina accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chlebina has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Chlebina. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chlebina.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chlebina, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chlebina appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.