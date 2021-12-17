Dianne Robinson has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dianne Robinson, LPC
Overview
Dianne Robinson, LPC is a Counselor in Dallas, TX.
Dianne Robinson works at
Locations
Renewal Counseling Center1005 W Jefferson Blvd Ste 203, Dallas, TX 75208 Directions (214) 942-5545
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Robinson is patient, understanding, and allows her clients to make decisions on their own. She has created a safe space for clients which is important in this day and age.
About Dianne Robinson, LPC
- Counseling
- English
- 1457529315
Frequently Asked Questions
Dianne Robinson accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dianne Robinson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dianne Robinson. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dianne Robinson.
