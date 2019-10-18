See All Psychologists in Old Saybrook, CT
Dianne Hunt-Mason, MED Icon-share Share Profile

Dianne Hunt-Mason, MED

Psychology
4 (12)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dianne Hunt-Mason, MED is a Psychologist in Old Saybrook, CT. 

Dianne Hunt-Mason works at Dianne Hunt-Mason APRN in Old Saybrook, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dianne Hunt-Mason APRN
    954 Middlesex Tpke, Old Saybrook, CT 06475 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 767-7576

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Adjustment Disorder
Adolescent Counseling
Anxiety
Adjustment Disorder
Adolescent Counseling
Anxiety

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Adolescent Counseling Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Anxiety Attack Chevron Icon
Behavior Modification Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Depressive Episode Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Grief
Grief Therapy Chevron Icon
Individual Therapy Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Separation Anxiety Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stress
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dianne Hunt-Mason?

    Oct 18, 2019
    Excellent I have been seeing her for about 2 years now and she has been helping with many skills on top of my mental health getting back on track on focusing on myself then helping others who have taken me for granted.
    RTP — Oct 18, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dianne Hunt-Mason, MED
    How would you rate your experience with Dianne Hunt-Mason, MED?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dianne Hunt-Mason to family and friends

    Dianne Hunt-Mason's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dianne Hunt-Mason

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dianne Hunt-Mason, MED.

    About Dianne Hunt-Mason, MED

    Specialties
    • Psychology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1184781205
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • Baystate Medical Center School Of Nursing
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dianne Hunt-Mason, MED is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dianne Hunt-Mason is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dianne Hunt-Mason has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dianne Hunt-Mason works at Dianne Hunt-Mason APRN in Old Saybrook, CT. View the full address on Dianne Hunt-Mason’s profile.

    12 patients have reviewed Dianne Hunt-Mason. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dianne Hunt-Mason.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dianne Hunt-Mason, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dianne Hunt-Mason appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dianne Hunt-Mason, MED?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.