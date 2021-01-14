Dianna White has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dianna White, NP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dianna White, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Norfolk, VA.
Dianna White works at
Locations
-
1
Norfolk Community Health Center Inc.1401 Tidewater Dr Ste 1, Norfolk, VA 23504 Directions (757) 623-0095
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dianna White?
Dr. White is an extremely concerned doctor. She doesn't rush through an appointment. She takes the time to answer an questions that you may have. Even though the appointments are virtual, she still takes the time with you. I would definitely refer her
About Dianna White, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1669526109
Frequently Asked Questions
