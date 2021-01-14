See All Nurse Practitioners in Norfolk, VA
Dianna White, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (1)
Overview

Dianna White, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Norfolk, VA. 

Dianna White works at Norfolk Community Health Center in Norfolk, VA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Norfolk Community Health Center Inc.
    1401 Tidewater Dr Ste 1, Norfolk, VA 23504 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (757) 623-0095
    Ratings & Reviews
    Jan 14, 2021
    Dr. White is an extremely concerned doctor. She doesn't rush through an appointment. She takes the time to answer an questions that you may have. Even though the appointments are virtual, she still takes the time with you. I would definitely refer her
    About Dianna White, NP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1669526109
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dianna White has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dianna White has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dianna White works at Norfolk Community Health Center in Norfolk, VA. View the full address on Dianna White’s profile.

    Dianna White has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dianna White.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dianna White, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dianna White appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

