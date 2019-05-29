Dr. Hartley has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dianna Hartley, PHD
Overview
Dr. Dianna Hartley, PHD is an Adolescent Psychologist in Lexington, KY.
Locations
- 1 1025 Dove Run Rd Ste 204, Lexington, KY 40502 Directions (859) 253-0476
Ratings & Reviews
I always felt like my ex was bullying me and I had no way to make it stop. When we started seeking help from Dr. Hartley she stopped the bullying and helped enforce equal decision making for our child. I really like her.
About Dr. Dianna Hartley, PHD
- Adolescent Psychology
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hartley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Hartley. The overall rating for this provider is 2.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hartley.
