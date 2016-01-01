Dr. Dianna Banks, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Banks is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dianna Banks, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Dianna Banks, PHD is a Psychologist in Lewisburg, PA. They specialize in Psychology, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from Kent State University.
Dr. Banks works at
Locations
-
1
Dianna Banks, Licensed Psychologist23 N Derr Dr Ste 26, Lewisburg, PA 17837 Directions (570) 435-1644
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Dianna Banks, PHD
- Psychology
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1063753549
Education & Certifications
- Kent State University
- SUNY Fredonia
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Banks has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Banks accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Banks has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Banks. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Banks.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Banks, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Banks appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.