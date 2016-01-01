See All Counselors in Olathe, KS
Diane Sinclair-Smith, LCMFT Icon-share Share Profile

Diane Sinclair-Smith, LCMFT

Relationship Counseling
4.5 (10)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Diane Sinclair-Smith, LCMFT is a Relationship Counselor in Olathe, KS. 

Diane Sinclair-Smith works at Renew Counseling Center, Olathe, KS in Olathe, KS. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Renew Eating Disorder Recovery
    11695 S Blackbob Rd, Olathe, KS 66062 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (913) 768-6606

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety
Counseling Services
Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety
Counseling Services

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Family Counseling Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Grief
Grief Therapy Chevron Icon
Marital Counseling Chevron Icon
Marital Therapy Chevron Icon
Marriage Break-Up Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stress
Stress Management Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.6
Average provider rating
Based on 10 ratings
Patient Ratings (10)
5 Star
(9)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Diane Sinclair-Smith?

Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Diane Sinclair-Smith, LCMFT
How would you rate your experience with Diane Sinclair-Smith, LCMFT?
  • Likelihood of recommending Diane Sinclair-Smith to family and friends

Diane Sinclair-Smith's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Diane Sinclair-Smith

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Diane Sinclair-Smith, LCMFT.

About Diane Sinclair-Smith, LCMFT

Specialties
  • Relationship Counseling
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1588696140
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Undergraduate School
  • North Central Bible College
Undergraduate School

Frequently Asked Questions

Diane Sinclair-Smith, LCMFT is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Diane Sinclair-Smith is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Diane Sinclair-Smith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Diane Sinclair-Smith works at Renew Counseling Center, Olathe, KS in Olathe, KS. View the full address on Diane Sinclair-Smith’s profile.

10 patients have reviewed Diane Sinclair-Smith. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Diane Sinclair-Smith.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Diane Sinclair-Smith, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Diane Sinclair-Smith appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Diane Sinclair-Smith, LCMFT?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.